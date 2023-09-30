Love Is Blind’s Taylor Rue opens up about her breakup with JP and how she learned to love herself more

Taylor Rue had high hopes for finding love on Netflix’s Love Is Blind, but her engagement to Jared “JP” Pierce did not work out as she expected. The couple had a rocky relationship after meeting face-to-face for the first time and eventually broke up before the wedding. P and Taylor's Journey on 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Following Their Initial Introduction(Netflix)

Taylor quoted to PEOPLE that she felt a disconnect with JP as soon as they saw each other in person.

“It was a little bit awkward, but I think we were both really, really nervous,” she says.

“Yeah, we had dated for however long in the pods, but it was almost like we were having to start over again. So it was off, but I didn’t think much of it then.”

However, things got worse when they went to Mexico for their honeymoon. Taylor says she tried to talk to JP about their lack of communication, but he did not seem interested.

“I had brought up talking on night one in Mexico, thinking that there would be a fix, but it honestly only got worse and I just felt like the version of JP that I had fallen in love with was not there,” she says.

“That was so scary because I thought to myself, ‘I have to move home with this person. I’m supposed to marry this person and I don’t even know this person.’ So that scared me.”

The final straw came when JP told Taylor that he was turned off by her appearance at their reveal. He said that she looked “fake” with her makeup and eyelashes and that he preferred her natural face.

“You’re literally putting on a totally different face, and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not really what I want,’” he said.

Taylor was hurt by his comments and decided to end their engagement the next day.

“I was like, ‘This is it. I have that feeling in my heart, and I don’t want to go through with it,’” she replied.

Her self-esteem for a while, but she eventually learned to love herself more and set boundaries for what she would tolerate in a relationship.

“For a while after, I felt like I looked in the mirror differently,” she says.

“I thought to myself, ‘Did I have too much makeup on? Did I not?’ I went back and forth with myself for the longest time, but I just think I stay true to myself. I’m not going to let a comment hurt me that bad or get me down that bad. But I definitely thought about it for a while. It was hurtful, but we’re all good now.”

She says that time and family helped her heal from the breakup and that she is grateful for the experience and the growth it brought her.

“I think time is what helps me get past most of my situations. And then just talking to my family about it. Honestly, it made me love myself more. I know what I’m willing to put up with now and I know what I’m willing to not put up with.”