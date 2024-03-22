Love is Blind star asks Taylor Swift not to watch reality show with Travis Kelce, here's why

Travis Kelce recently mocked Love is Blind on his podcast featuring his brother Jason Kelce. In a recent episode of New Heights, Kelce not only roasts the famed reality dating show but also does a humourous impersonation of one of the cast members. Following the Chiefs tight end's brutal mockery, Love is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell made a plea to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift walk together after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.. Taylor Swift, who is holding concerts in Japan, will make it in time for the Super Bowl to see her partner and football superstar Travis Kelce play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(AP)

Travis Kelce slams Love is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell

The Kansas City Chiefs Star's hilarious interaction with his brother went viral on social media. In a clip shared on TikTok, Travis urges the former Philadelphia Eagles star to watch the show. “Jason, you gotta watch Love Is Blind, man... It is worse than Catching Kelce, but it is so f**king good,” the 34-year-old athlete said.

“Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl, and to just hear her,” Travis told Jason, who replied with a blunt, “I'm not watching.” The NFL star then burst into laughter and mocked Blackwell by quoting one of her lines from the show, “‘You think I’m clingy? I’m clingy? Really?’”

However, Jason didn't seem to be amused by the show as he said, “I'm not watching that trash. I'm not encouraging Netflix or any of these other subscription channels to make any more of this nonsense bulls**t.”

Love is Blind star makes a request to Taylor Swift

As Travis' reaction went viral, Blackwell shared a video message saying, “I just got the most mortifying news. I feel like I need to crawl under a rock at this point because Travis Kelce did an impersonation of me.”

She continued, “The only [reason] this man knows my name … is from [me] whining like a baby-back b**ch.” Blackwell then requested the Cruel Summer hitmaker to stop watching the show with her boyfriend. “Taylor Swift, if you’re watching it with him, please stop,” she added.