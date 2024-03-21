Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce says the Love Is Blind Season 6 is ‘the worst trash ever’

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star and Taylor Swift’s current flame, has recently expressed his ‘eww’ views on the latest season of the American reality TV show Love Is Blind. A bobblehead of Cleveland natives Travis and Jason Kelce. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP)

Contrary to the illustrious reality TV background he is known for, including his own dating show Catching Kelce back in 2016, Kelce’s words of recent days suggest that the genre, in all its varieties, continues to hold him spellbound.

An interesting moment was a scene from The New Heights Show where the tight-end for the Chiefs' Travis, and his brother Jason Kelce didn’t care if he hurt the feelings of the loved one from season six of the Love is Blind.

He slammed the show as “the worst trash ever,” claiming it to be worse than his own, yet paradoxically admitting, “It’s worse than Catching Kelce, but it is so f***ing good.” His brother Jason, however, was less enthused, outright refusing to watch what he called “that trash,” and expressing his disapproval for the production of such shows by Netflix and other platforms.

“I’m not watching, no I’m not watching that trash. I’m not encouraging Netflix or any of these other subscription channels to make any more of this nonsense bulls***t.”

Kelce brothers’ exchange caught their audience's attention

Some viewers interpreted Travis’s remarks as indicating that he might have watched the show alongside Taylor Swift, leading to comments such as, “The thought of Travis and Taylor watching love is blind together… wow that’s powerful,” and “So Taylor Swift watches Love is Blind… That’s what I heard.”

Meanwhile, the Swedish adaptation of Love Is Blind has been making waves of its own. Released in early 2024, Love Is Blind Sweden Season 1 amassed audiences and set the stage for future spin-offs.