Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ‘nesting’ at singer's home in LA before Eras Tour resumes

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are currently in their "nesting" era as they are cosying up together at the Cruel Summer hitmaker's West Coast home. “They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theatre, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.” FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift walk together after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.. Taylor Swift, who is holding concerts in Japan, will make it in time for the Super Bowl to see her partner and football superstar Travis Kelce play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(AP)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cosy up at singer's West Coast home

With Kelce’s NFL season over and Swift having a two-month break from her Eras Tour, the couple is relishing their downtime, prioritising quality time together. Swift, known for hosting intimate gatherings with friends and family, is engaging in similar activities, such as movie nights at her home theatre.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family,” the insider dished to the outlet. They are scheduling their projects accordingly to spend as much time together as possible, indicating a deepening commitment to their relationship.

Sources suggest they are considering a private vacation before Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, releases on April 19. “Toward the end of the month, they’re still talking about going on a private vacation where no one can find them before her new album drops,” added the source.

Kelce has also teased that he has heard some of the album and is excited for its release, saying, “I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable.”

Swift, 34, and Kelce, also 34, have been supportive of each other's careers, with the former attending 13 NFL games this season, including the Super Bowl LVIII. Reciprocating the Blank Space singer's efforts, the Chiefs tight end made it a point to show up at Swift's Eras Tour shows in both Australia and Singapore.

Being a nature lover, Kelce had a lot to say about Singapore, remarking, "I got to check out the world’s largest greenhouse, how about that? ... two amazing shows of the Eras Tour.”