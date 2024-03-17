Steelers acquire QB Fields in NFL trade with Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired quarterback Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears, the NFL teams announced on Saturday. HT Image

The move from the Steelers comes just days after they signed free agent quarterback Russell Wilson, who was released by the Denver Broncos.

The 35-year-old Wilson is expected to begin next season as the starter with Fields having to wait for his chance after three seasons, mainly as a starter, for the Bears.

Wilson was a Super Bowl winner in 2013 with the Seattle Seahawks before a disappointing two seasons with Denver.

Chicago will receive a 2025 sixth-round draft pick that could become a fourth-round selection, in return for Fields.

"We have engaged in multiple trade conversations in recent weeks and believe trading Justin at this time to Pittsburgh is what is best for both Justin and the Bears," Chicago general manager Ryan Poles said.

"Today we spoke to Justin to inform him of the trade and the rationale behind it for us as a club. We want to thank him for his tireless dedication, leadership and all he poured into our franchise and community the last three years and wish him the best towards a long and successful NFL career."

Fields was selected by the Bears in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 11th overall pick.

In his three seasons, Fields has played in 40 games, starting 38 of them. He has completed 578 of 958 pass attempts for 6,674 yards, a seven-yard average per pass, and has thrown 40 touchdowns in three seasons.

Fields has also rushed for 2,220 yards on 356 carries and 14 touchdowns.

Fields said he was "ready for this next chapter" and paid tribute to the Bears.

"Can't say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me. Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise. But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played with," Fields said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Steelers recently traded quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he will back-up Jalen Hurts.

