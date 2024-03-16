Love Is Blind 6: Jimmy Presnell reveals whether he is still dating Chelsea post-reunion

Love Is Blind season 6 wrapped up its entire schedule on March 13. The reunion's meet-and-greet with some contestants was undeniably awkward, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. From the intense grilling of Jeremey and Sarah Ann to Trevor's awkward silence and some bombshell revelations, the hour-and-a-half-long finale episode aimed to cover a lot but also left fans reeling. Despite the drama, one question kept bothering the fans: did Chelsea and Jimmy make it? Their limited screen time in the reunion left viewers unsure of their fate. Love Is Blind 6 reunion update(Netflix stills)

Jimmy breaks silence on relationship status with Chelsea

It’s been almost a year since the filming of Love is Blind 6 wrapped up, and a lot has already happened between Jimmy and Chelsea. From cryptic social media jabs to a few fans sighting the two of them together on a lunch date, Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell have definitely caught loads of attention. Fans are eager to know what unfolded behind the scenes and after their two breakups. What’s their current relationship status? They briefly dated after calling off their wedding? Yes. But then…

Jimmy recently opened up about his current equation with Chelsea to Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, a lot of the reason why I chose her in the first place is because I felt I had a best friend in her.” He said, asserting the two of them are “quite close today.”

"After the show, she wasn't the biggest Jimmy fan for a while, after our breakup and after our second breakup. We rekindled again a couple of months back, before [the season came out] and it was more of, 'I don't want to go into this reunion cold turkey. If you don't want to be my friend, I totally respect it.” He added. Jimmy and Chelsea called off their engagement just a day before they were supposed to walk down the aisle together. While Chelsea found the decision very shocking, Jimmy had his reasons for not wanting to take the relationship further.

Are Jimmy and Chelsea still dating?

Without giving clarity on their ‘romantic’ relationship, Jimmy went on to explain that after all that had happened, he had not expected his ex to react at all, but she did, and the meeting went off without a hitch, allowing them to continue their bond behind the scenes. "We were supposed to have an hour lunch date, and it ended up being five hours of us just catching up and talking and a reminder of why we were so close," he added. “And it sucks that we went that far without being friends, but we've both been dealing with a lot recently. I'm very thankful that she's in my life and we have a good relationship because I'm leaning on her as much as she's leaning on me at this point." He concluded.

Love is Blind season 7 update

Season 7 of the Netflix dating show is currently in production, expected to premiere on the OTT platform sometime in the third quarter of the year. However, the exact release date is still under wraps. Speculations suggest there is a good chance we will see new episodes of Season 7 by the fall of 2024.