Akshata Murty reveals 6 common things she has with Rishi Sunak: ‘Watching Friends reruns'

As the UK general elections inches closer, Akshata Murty, wife of UK PM Rishi Sunak, shared an adorable post for her husband. She took to Instagram to detail the common things between her and Sunak. In her post, she jotted down six points that might make you smile. Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty (Reuters/File)

"People always ask us - 'What is the thing you have most in common?'" wrote Murty in her post. She further added the six points- (Also Read: UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty richer than King Charles: Report)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

1. "It's not just our shared love of watching Friends reruns and eating Spanish food."

2. "It's the values that we share."

3. "We share the belief that hard work should decide where you go in life."

4. "We share the belief that it takes bold action to make a difference."

5. "We share the belief that our children will inherit a better world than the one we share today."

6. "It was great to be together speaking to people in Harrow about the values that matter to them, and the future they want for their children."

Take a look at her post here:

This post was made a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has gained close to 26,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

The UK general election is said to take place on July 4. Amid this, Sunak said that he is optimistic as the economy was "pointing in the right direction and the future is going to be better".

He further added, "At the beginning of this year, there is a sense that the country is pointing in the right direction because economic conditions have improved, because the plan is working, you are starting to see mortgage rates come down, and we have been able to cut taxes. I do believe those pressures are starting to ease and that hopefully, over the course of this year, we can continue to make even more progress." (Also Read: Akshata Murty's love note for husband Rishi Sunak, complete with an emoji: ‘I’m with you’)

Talking about his plans to cut taxes, he said, "It's because those are my values; those are the values of my party. It's one where hard work should be rewarded. Actually, the best way to express that through the tax system is to cut people's taxes so that when they are working hard, they get to enjoy more of the rewards for themselves and their families. Because economic conditions have improved, because the plan is working, you are starting to see mortgage rates come down, and we have been able to cut taxes."