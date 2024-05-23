Ahead of UK election, Akshata Murty poses with husband Rishi Sunak, says ‘I’m with you’

Akshata Murty shared a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to her husband, Rishi Sunak, a few hours ago. She also shared two pictures of herself with the UK PM. Murty’s post comes soon after Sunak announced the general election in the UK on July 4 after holding a cabinet meeting. UK PM Rishi Sunak with wife Akshata Murty. (Instagram/@akshatamurty_official)

“I’m with you, every step of the way,” wrote Murty on Instagram. Alongside, she added a heart emoticon.

In the first picture, Akshata Murty and Rishi Sunak pose for a picture. In another, they can be seen laughing their head off. Akshata Murty is dressed in a blue dress with a brown belt, while Rishi Sunak is wearing a white shirt paired with blue trousers and a tie.

Take a look at the Instagram post shared by Akshata Murty below:

The Instagram post was shared nine hours ago. Since then, the post has received numerous likes and comments.

An individual said, “Rooting for Rishi.”

“And so am I,” said another.

A third added, “Undoubtedly, your husband Rishi is the best PM the country has ever had. His multifarious skills in diplomacy, prudence, financial management, international relations and innovation are unmatched. The UK has never ever seen a more iconic, highly respected and competent PM than your husband, Rishi. I wish him every success and happiness in his and your family’s future.”

“I’m wishing Rishi Sunak the best of luck in the upcoming general elections in the UK. Let’s make him the PM again,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth commented, “I’m really emotional right now, I cried today! Rishi is a beautiful human being who came in at a really tough time and did so much for the country.”

The general election in the United Kingdom is scheduled for July 4. UK PM Rishi Sunak made the announcement while standing outside his Downing Street office in pouring rain, called the election several months earlier than expected.

The United Kingdom is constitutionally required to hold a national election by January 2025 and Prime Minister Sunak has repeatedly indicated it would take place in the latter half of 2024.

This election marks the first time Sunak will face the election as Prime Minister. He became leader of the Conservative Party in October 2022 after an internal vote. This will be the third general election since the Brexit referendum in 2016.