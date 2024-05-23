 Rishi Sunak completely drenched in rain as he announces polls, internet erupts with jibes, memes | Trending - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Rishi Sunak completely drenched in rain as he announces polls, internet erupts with jibes, memes

ByHT Trending Desk
May 23, 2024 11:58 AM IST

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's UK election announcement speech was drowned out by the heavy rain and the opposition's protest.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday announced a national election for July 4, when the country will vote for a new government. Sunak, 44, ended months of speculation as he stood outside his Downing Street office in pouring rain and called the election several months earlier than expected.

Rishi Sunak announced the UK election for July 4.
Rishi Sunak announced the UK election for July 4.

"Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future and decide whether it wants to build on the progress we have made or risk going back to square one and no certainty," he said.

"Over the next few weeks, I will fight for every vote, I will earn your trust and I will prove to you that only a Conservative government led by me will not put our hard earned economic stability at risk."

Sunak's speech was drowned out by the heavy downpour as well as the opposition Labour Party's victory song from 1997, "Things Can Only Get", being played by protesters on loudspeakers outside Downing Street's gates.

Rishi Sunak, wearing a black blazer and drenched in rain, had to almost shout to be heard by the press.

The Indian-origin leader struggling to be heard amid the rain and the opposition protest was seen as a sign by critics of his Conservative Party's potential fate at the ballot box.

Take a look at some of the reactions on X:

The Conservative Party or the Tories have been in power in the UK since 2010.

Rishi Sunak completely drenched in rain as he announces polls, internet erupts with jibes, memes
