Succession star Kieran Culkin reminds his wife that they'd (maybe) have another baby if he won at the Emmy Awards

Kieran Culkin bagged the Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series Emmy for playing Roman Roy on HBO's hit show Succession this Sunday. While accepting the award, he brought something his wife, Jazz Charton, had mentioned might happen if he won the Emmy award in the category in which he was nominated. Kieran Culkin won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Succession at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15, 2024.(REUTERS)

"Thank you for sharing your life with me and for giving me two amazing kids," the actor said, addressing Charton, who was present in the audience. "And, Jazz, I want more. You said, maybe, if I win," he reminded her during his award-acceptance speech.

Culkin Explains His Acceptance Speech Comment

After exiting the stage, Culkin expatiated on his remarks in the press room, providing more context to the couple's situation.

He shared that they were talking about the possibility of having another baby a couple of months ago. "I’ve been asking for a while. My wife, Jazz, said 'maybe if you win the Emmy, haha."

Culkin went on add that he refrained from bringing it up for months, and then, when he won the Golden Globe, he asked her if she remembers what she'd said earlier. She responded with, “No! What did I say?” So, he recounted it to her, and it all came flooding back.

Kieran Culkin poses with the Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for "Succession", at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 15, 2024. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci(REUTERS)

Kieran Culkin's equation with his mother Patricia Bentrup

The actor proceeded to commend his mother, Patricia Bentrup, while offering criticism to his father, Kit Culkin, without naming him. Notably, the Succession actor shares a difficult equation with his father.

Kieran was all praises about his mother Bentrup. He shared that she's “an absolutely wonderful woman,” and added that she “took on raising seven kids, in basically a studio apartment by herself.” He further said, "There was a guy there, but he didn’t do anything. She’s just an amazing woman. I didn’t know I wanted to be a parent, but the moment I found out I was going to be a dad, I just wanted to be like her."

Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin pose together at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15, 2024. (REUTERS)

Succession bid farewell in style at the Emmys, with the tumultuous Roy family saga clinching its third Best Drama win and securing five more awards, including three prestigious acting accolades.