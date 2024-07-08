David Beckham, Victoria Beckham invited to Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding: Report

Starry invite

According to India Today, David and his wife Victoria have been extended an invitation to the grand wedding. After his trip in 2023, it is believed that David will return to India yet again to give his blessings to the couple on their big day.

Here, it is interesting to note that the Ambani family shares a bond with David. Recall the year 2023, when Nita and Mukesh hosted the renowned former footballer at their opulent residence, Antilia in Mumbai. This occurred during his three-day tour of India in his capacity as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

The entire family posed with the football legend and was presented with a MI jersey with number seven written on it. He also attended the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on November 15.

Wedding ceremonies

Last week, Justin Bieber, a major pop star, totally rocked the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika. Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Badshah also performed. Many Bollywood celebs were there, like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Deepika Padukone, and Vicky Kaushal. The event went down at The Grand Theatre in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

After months of pre-wedding fun, Anant and Radhika, who's the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are finally tying the knot on July 12. Their wedding, spanning over three days, features three events - Shubh Vivaah followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception on July 14.

The wedding party started on March 1 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Before Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli all performed at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding events.