Ambani wedding: All 5-star hotels in BKC ‘sold out’, rates soar to nearly 1 lakh a night

The pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant have left a significant mark on both occupancy and prices of hotels in Mumbai. The two main hotel properties in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), a prominent upscale real estate hub in Mumbai where the wedding is due to be held, are all 'sold out', show travel and hotel websites. One of the hotels is offering a room for ₹91,350 per night on July 14 compared with the usual prices of ₹13,000 a night. BKC in Mumbai is one of the costliest commercial complex districts that has several national and multinational offices. HT Photo by Kunal Patil. (Representational photo)

The Ambani scion’s wedding is due on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC in Mumbai. While there is no official confirmation of where the guests would be staying, hotel rates in BKC and surrounding areas have soared significantly.

While international pop sensation Justin Bieber enthralled the who's who of the entertainment industry and sports arena on July 5, many more events are planned for the coming days. Several celebrities, and eminent personalities have been invited to the grand wedding celebrations that are scheduled to take place from July 12 to July 14.



While the wedding is on July 12, the celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad, where attendees will receive divine blessings. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14, media reports said.



Traffic curbs in place

The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for those traveling to BKC on these dates in the wake of the high-profile wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Several roads leading to the Jio World Convention Centre will have restricted access between 1 pm and midnight from July 12 to 15.

“On July 5, 12th to 15th, a social program is being organised at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC in Bandra area of Mumbai. In order to avoid inconvenience to the people, vehicular traffic on the road leading towards the Jio Convention Centre needs to be diverted,” a notification issued by Mumbai Traffic Police said on July 5.

Also Read: Traffic curbs in Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding. Key routes to avoid

Room rates on travel booking websites showed tariffs to be at ₹10,250 per night plus taxes on July 9 and ₹16,750 plus taxes on July 15 and at ₹13,750 plus taxes on July 16 at the Trident BKC. There were no rooms available from July 10 to July 14. The hotel website showed that the rooms have been ‘sold out’ on these dates.

Travel websites showed room rates at Sofitel, BKC, at ₹13000 plus taxes on July 9, ₹30150 on July 12 and ₹40590 on July 13, ₹91350 on July 14, ₹16560 per night on July 15 and ₹13680 on July 16. There were no bookings available on July 10 and July 11. The message ‘sorry, this accommodation is no longer available for the dates requested on our website’ was displayed on the hotel website for bookings from July 10 to July 11.

Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant have arranged glamorous tents as guests' accommodation, Saina Nehwal shares video. Watch

However, rooms in other five star hotels such as Grand Hyatt, Taj Santacruz, Taj Bandra, St Regis are available on the above mentioned dates.

This is what hospitality experts have to say

Hospitality experts, not wishing to be named, said that hotels are usually sold out around the time of such high-profile weddings or for that matter during the wedding season between October to December in Delhi. Hotels in Bengaluru are also sold out at the time of the Aero Show.

“Most hotels are sold out during such events. These also sometimes have a rub off effect on flight rates and last mile transport such as cabs. Hotel rooms are either sold out or are available at a 30% to 50% premium. Flights and taxis also charge a premium during such events,” they said.

Another expert drew parallels between the grand twin wedding of Sahara chief Subrata Roy's sons, Sushanto with Richa and Seemanto with Chandini, in Lucknow in 2004 when almost all suites and rooms in Lucknow's two star hotels -- Taj Residency and Clarks -- were reserved for the guests.

What happens to employees working in BKC?

A senior employee working in BKC said, "Generally if there is major disruption or diversion due to traffic diversions employees are advised to work-from-home. However, no such advisory has been issued as of now. The main event is on July 12 which is a Friday when many prefer work-from-home. But there is a possibility that individual offices may issue an advisory by July 8 or 9."

Also Read: Office buildings in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex command higher prices than Manhattan

There are several Grade A office spaces located in BKC namely One BKC and The Capital and the area houses companies such as Bank of Baroda, Indian Oil, Godrej BKC, State Bank of India, Diamond Bourse, Reserve Bank of India, National Stock Exchange, WeWork among others. BKC is one of the costliest commercial complex districts that has several national and multinational offices.