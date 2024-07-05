Traffic curbs in Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding. Key routes to avoid

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday announced traffic restrictions to ensure smooth flow and minimal inconvenience to the public in the wake of the high-profile wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Several roads leading to the Jio World Convention Centre will have restricted access from 4:00pm to midnight on July 5 and between 1:00pm and midnight from July 12 to 15. General view of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times)

On these dates, there will be no entry for vehicular traffic on the Kurla MTNL Road from Laxmi Tower Junction through Dhirubai Ambani Square Avenue Lane-3, Indian Oil Petrol Pump, and Diamond Junction to Hotel Trident. Instead, vehicles from One BKC should turn left at Laxmi Tower Junction, proceed to Diamond Gate No. 8, then turn right at NABARD Junction, continue to Diamond Junction, and head towards BKC via Dhirubai Ambani Square and the Indian Oil Petrol Pump.

There will be no entry at Dhirubai Ambani Square Avenue/Indian Oil Petrol Pump for vehicles coming from Kurla, MTNL Junction, Platina Junction, and Diamond Junction towards the BKC connector bridge. These vehicles should take a left at NABARD Junction, proceed from Diamond Gate No. 8, turn right at Laxmi Tower Junction, and continue to BKC.

Traffic from Bharat Nagar, One BKC, and Godrej BKC Road will be restricted at Jio Convention Centre Gate No. 23 for proceeding towards the American Consulate and MTNL Junction. These vehicles should turn right at Kautilya Bhavan, proceed via Avenue 1 road behind the Insurance Institute Office, and continue behind the American Consulate towards their destination via Dhirubai Ambani School.

Vehicles from MTNL Junction will be restricted at Signature/Road Sun Tech Building from proceeding towards the American Consulate, Jio World Convention Centre, and BKC Connector. Mumbai Traffic Police has advised commuters to take an alternate route by turning left at Dhirubai Ambani School, proceeding behind the American Consulate via Avenue 1 road, then turning right at We Work, left at Godrej BKC, and continuing to their destination.

Latika Road will be one-way from Ambani Square to Laxmi Tower Junction, and Avenue 3 Road will be one-way from Kautilya Bhavan to the American Consulate.

Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are set to tie the knot on July 12. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad, where attendees will receive divine blessings. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.'