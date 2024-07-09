Happy Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani emerge from Anant Ambani's wild haldi ceremony drenched in turmeric: Watch

Seems like Anant Ambani's haldi ceremony was a wild, wild affair on Monday night. Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's youngest son is all set to marry businessman Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant this Friday. Ahead of that, the family organised a haldi ceremony at their home Antilia in Mumbai, attended by close family and a few friends from Bollywood. (Also read: Salman Khan changes kurta during function, Ranveer Singh covered in yellow at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's haldi) Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani were the happiest as they attended nephew Anant Ambani's haldi ceremony on Monday.

And they were all yellow…

Anant's uncle, businessman Anil Ambani was present with wife, former actor Tina Ambani. The couple was spotted leaving the venue late at night holding hands, and drenched in turmeric paste and marigold petals. They even posed for the paparazzi with big smiles. Similarly, Ranveer Singh was also covered in turmeric paste as he left the venue.

Earlier, family members and other guests were spotted arriving at the function. Mukesh Ambani arrived with his son Akash Ambani. Clad in a kurta pyjama set, the father-son duo posed for the media.

Anant and Radhika's wedding

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities.

Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.