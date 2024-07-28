Prince William ‘forced to sign’ waiver after heated disagreement with King Charles over sensitive issue

Amidst the ongoing Royal family drama, a new biography offers all sorts of insights into life of Prince William and King Charles, including an alleged argument that compelled the future monarch to sign a “waiver”. King Charles was said to be extremely worried about Prince William's decision o take his young family on a cross-country helicopter flight in the company of an experienced pilot.( (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)

Princess Kate Middleton's life is explored in detail in the book ‘Catherine, The Princess of Wales’, from her time as a typical college student to her role as a mother of three and future queen.

According to Robert Jobson's biography, a heated disagreement between the monarch and the Prince of Wales over a delicate matter occurred after King Charles' cancer diagnosis, which led him to temporarily step back from his Royal duties, as per Daily Mail.

Prince William rejected King Charles' plea over delicate matter

It is being reported that King Charles confronted William about a contentious issue that had reportedly been upsetting the monarch amid fears of dying and concerns about the future of the monarchy.

King Charles was said to be extremely worried about his eldest son's choice to take his young family on a cross-country helicopter flight in the company of an experienced pilot.

As King Charles is plagued by the awful memories of the 1967 tragedy that killed the captain of the Queen's Flight, he worries that a repeat of such incident might seriously upset the succession plan, the book claims.

William had allegedly displeased the late Queen by refusing her plea not to fly his family to their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, from Kensington Palace.

Charles reportedly insisted that William sign a formal letter admitting the risks and taking full responsibility for his moves after he allegedly dismissed requests to stop flying with his family.

In a passage that was published by Mail Online, Jobson wrote: King Charles reiterated his late mother's worries after being diagnosed with cancer, possibly as a reminder of “his own mortality.”