King Charles may face ‘incredibly sad situation’ after Prince Harry’s latest statement on UK return

A royal expert has claimed that King Charles may face an “incredibly sad situation” after Prince Harry’s latest statement on bringing Meghan Markle and their children back to the UK. Harry sat down with ITV in a new documentary titled Tabloids on Trial, and said that it would be “dangerous” to bring his wife and kids back to the UK. King Charles may face ‘incredibly sad situation’ after Prince Harry’s latest statement (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo, Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)

“It's still dangerous. All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. Whether it's a knife or acid, these are things that are of genuine concern for me,” Harry said.

“It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country”, he said during the sit-down interview which aired on July 25,” the Duke of Sussex added.

‘It's an incredibly sad situation’

A royal expert told the Mail that this decision of Harry could lead to Charles becoming “more and more remote” from his grandchildren. It is believed that Charles saw Harry and Meghan’s children, five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Lilibet, when the couple and the kids came to the UK to attend the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

“It would be great to think that at some point soon the King would get to visit the grandchildren that he has seen very little of, but he is 75 and still not in the best of health,” said Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine. “A visit to America is unlikely to be a high priority now, given the other demands on his time.”

“It's an incredibly sad situation that few would have predicted even five years ago,” Little added.

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, recently blasted her and Harry for “denying Archie and Lilibet the right to know George, Charlotte and Louis.” “It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry's kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children, or take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright,” Thomas told New Zealand Woman's Weekly.