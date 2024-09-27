Ex-employees call Meghan Markle a ‘demon’ boss who can make ‘grown men to tears’

Several experts and employees have slamming Meghan Markle for some time, and now former staff members are calling her a “demon” boss compared to the glowing accounts recently shared in the media. US actress Meghan Markle addresses the audience during the "Afro women and power" forum, at the Municipal Theatre in Cali, Colombia, on August 18, 2024.. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

The Daily Beast cited several individuals who worked for Meghan during her time as a royal and described her as a difficult and demanding employer, with some even referring to her as a “demon” and recalling her “psycho moments” in the workplace.

Current and former staffers described her as a generous and thoughtful employer who regularly gave her team freshly cut flowers and home-produced eggs, per a US Weekly report. “The time I spent working with Prince Harry and Meghan was incredibly meaningful to me,” one staffer said.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry was urged to stay in UK by this former British Prime Minister, new memoir reveals

But The Hollywood Reporter painted her as a “dictator in high heels,” allegedly reducing “grown men to tears” with her harsh management style. “Everyone’s terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice. They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently,” a source told THP.

However, another source close to Meghan and Prince Harry swiftly denied those allegations, calling the claims a “fabrication” when speaking to The Daily Beast.

Ex-staffer describes Meghan's behavior as ‘bad, very bad, even psycho’

While acknowledging that Meghan’s behaviour could be difficult at times, a former courtier who worked with the couple told The Daily Beast, “There have been plenty of difficult royals over the years, and I do think that after the ill-feeling of Megxit, Meghan’s bad moments were amplified and distorted and blown out of proportion.” The source then cited examples like Princess Margaret, who famously had staff hold out their hands to use as ashtrays, and Prince Andrew, who was notorious for his poor treatment of palace workers.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry 'hasn't looked happy for a while' just because of Meghan Markle: Royal expert

Yet, the courtier admitted there were “bad, very bad, even psycho moments” when Meghan allegedly berated staff both in person and over the phone, making them feel terrible. “I witnessed people being chewed up… and made to feel like s**t,” the source recounted.

“It was an incredibly fraught time, and I’m inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt,” the courtier added.

Jason Knauf, Meghan's former press secretary, sent an email to Simon Case, Prince William’s private secretary at the time, raising, “I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year,” He wrote the Duchess of Sessexes' behaviour as “totally unacceptable.”