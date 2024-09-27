Prince Harry 'hasn't looked happy for a while' just because of Meghan Markle: Royal expert

Whispers of discord between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the air for a while now, causing lots of people to speculate about how their relationship is fairing. There is growing concern among royal commentators and fans about the couple, who have begun to spend more time alone in the last few weeks, as they were once known for their undivided front. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share important statement on US presidential election (Photo by ANDRES CASTILLA / Colombian Vice-Presidency / AFP) (AFP)

Prince Harry has been seen attending several high-profile events in his New York tour without Meghan by his side. This increased separation has led to speculation about a potential rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with royal journalist Sarah-Louise Robertson adding to the conversation.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry screams and runs through zombie-filled room in a haunted maze with Jimmy Fallon: Watch

Has Harry and Meghan's relationship changed?

Speaking to GB News, she said, “I’m concerned, eight days away from Meghan Markle’s grass or class, wherever you want to call it, that to me is this signal. It’s just a hop, skip, and a jump to splits-ville. As far as I’m concerned, I think the writing’s on the wall.”

Robertson pointed out, “He hasn’t looked happy for a while. He didn’t look very happy when he was on that supposed tour in Colombia. People have said he looked a bit happier when he was in New York. He was a bit more human? He was humanised on this New York trip.”

“You know that last trip to New York where they claimed that they were being hounded by paparazzi, we’ve heard none of this this time.”

Harry has a busy schedule of solo engagements

As part of his visit to New York, King Charles III's younger son will spend a week collaborating with a youth charity named after Princess Diana, as well as an African conservation group.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry’s US visa ruling called ‘suspicious,’ expert says ‘it certainly appears that…’

Before meeting with the charity The Halo Trust, which had been close to his mother's heart, he intends to host the WellChild Awards in London. Notably not appearing at these forthcoming events, Meghan Markle has been in the UK since the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun, this recent pattern of Harry attending events “is significant that he is doing so much on his own now. They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is.”