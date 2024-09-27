Prince Harry joins Jimmy Fallon for first-ever haunted maze experience with a spooky surprise

Turns out Prince Harry’s New York trip was not just an official work tour; the Duke of Sussex is set to make a rare TV appearance. The estranged royal will be joining the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 26 for a unique twist on a spooky experience. TONIGHT: Prince Harry & Jimmy experience Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares! (Jimmy Fallon)

This special Halloween attraction promises to be anything but ordinary; however, you might not see him sit for an interview. The host dropped a sneak peek of their adventure on social media.

Prince Harry joins Jimmy Fallon on Tonightmares!

After a packed week in New York City supporting his causes, Prince Harry is trading his duties for a dose of fright. He's the first brave soul to take on Jimmy Fallon's ToNightmares, a haunted maze that's straight out of the late-night host's worst nightmares. As they announced on X, “TONIGHT: Prince Harry & Jimmy experience Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares!”

Imagine 10 rooms filled with creepy characters and jump scares around every corner. It's like stepping into a real-life horror movie. The Tonight Show's YouTube channel warned, "Brace yourself for 10 spine-chilling rooms... Enter if you dare!"

This immersive haunted maze features intricately designed rooms where guests will encounter a host of chilling characters, including a mad scientist, malfunctioning robots, a werewolf, and other nightmarish beings, with each room delivering escalating scares and unforeseen surprises.

Prince Harry hops on spooky thrill

Fueling the thrill, the show dropped a sneak peek of the terrifying encounter, where Harry and Jimmy can be seen watching a seemingly innocent video of Fallon with a puppy. But things quickly get spooky when Fallon starts looking around weirdly and there's this weird noise. Harry's really on edge when a zombie-like thing pops out from behind a door.

The camera pans and we get a glimpse of Harry freaking out when the monster comes crashing in, making him jump so hard he grabs Fallon's chest. "That really freaked me out," Fallon says, still a bit shaken. Their scare doesn't stop there. They run into a scary Wolverine and a bunch of creepy musicians.

The video wraps up with one of the musicians fanning herself like she can't believe what just happened, showing just how intense the haunted maze was.

Prince Harry to make a rare TV appearance

As the Duke, who recently marked his 40th birthday, eagerly anticipates another Netflix venture—not one that invites royal scrutiny like his first documentary with Meghan—but rather a celebration of his passion for polo, he will be featured in a special TV experience on September 26. joining him on Thursday's episode are notable guests including Cate Blanchett, Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernandez, and comedian Nick Griffin.

Last week, Harry was at a meeting with The Halo Trust, a group that works to get rid of landmines and explosives. He also took part in a Travalyst event, which is all about traveling responsibly and taking care of the environment everywhere. This might be a big deal, but it's not his first time on TV. Back in January 2023, when he was promoting his book Spare, Harry made a cameo on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He had a fun chat with the host about answering 15 questions from Colbert. That episode achieved record viewership.