Happy birthday Jimmy Fallon: 5 lesser-known facts about the popular TV host

Cheers to Jimmy Fallon on his 50th birthday! The dynamic host of The Tonight Show has become an integral part of people’s evening routine, leaving them in stitches with his witty humour and hilarious sketches. But do you know beyond his on-screen persona, what makes Jimmy Fallon tick? Also read: Jimmy Fallon teases show with desi Diljit Dosanjh and internet has a new name for him Jimmy Fallon has also tried his hand in acting.

As we celebrate his 50th birthday, we delve into some fascinating, lesser-known facts about the man behind the laughter.

Jimmy Fallon wanted to become a priest

Do you know there was a time when Jimmy Fallon was harbouring a dream of becoming a priest away from the glamorous world? The popular host, who was born in Brooklyn, attended a Catholic school. Previously, he confessed that serving as an altar boy made him consider becoming a priest. However, he chose to be a comedian instead. At the New Yorker Festival in 2018, he said, “I loved it. I loved the whole idea of it. I loved dressing up. I loved the smell of incense. I mean, I loved the whole idea”.

Jimmy Fallon a popular host, but a college dropout

Before becoming a household name, Jimmy Fallon took an unconventional path. He dropped out of college, just one semester short of graduating. Just months from graduation, 21-year-old Jimmy Fallon opted out of college to pursue comedy in Los Angeles. Fast-forward to 2009: Jimmy's achievements and global acclaim earned him a delayed Bachelor's degree in communications.

Jimmy Fallon’s father a Vietnam war veteran

Interestingly, Jimmy’s father was a Vietnam war veteran. After his military service, he pursued his love for music by singing in a street corner group. His mother was a nun, just for a month. Jimmy likes to joke about the time his mother left everything to become a nun, attributing it to the release of the 1965 film, The Sound of Music.

Jimmy Fallon failed an audition

When he was a teenager, Jimmy Fallon had become obsessed with Saturday Night Live and insisted on watching the program alone with no friends around. And he auditioned for Saturday Night Live in 1997. However, the casting directors decided against adding him to the cast. He went again and got a green signal. He went on to star on SNL from 1998-2004.

Jimmy Fallon is multi-talented

Jimmy Fallon is also an author, having written multiple books. In 1999, he and his sister, Gloria, wrote I Hate This Place: The Pessimist’s Guide to Life. He has since written over five books. In fact, he is preparing to release a children’s book, 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Halloween. He is also a Grammy award winner. His 2012 album Blow Your Pants Off won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album.