Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi
Diljit Dosanjh performs at Jimmy Fallon’s show: Pianist Clinton Charles reveals how American audiences grooved

ByYashika Mathur
Jun 21, 2024 11:14 AM IST

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s becomes the first Punjabi singer to appear on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh added another feather in his cap by becoming the first ever Punjabi singer to appear on American chat show, The Tonight Show, with host Jimmy Fallon. While several clips of the show on social media got Indian fans intrigued, Dosanjh’s pianist Clinton Charles shares the first-hand experience of how the performance was received by the live audience on the show.

Jimmy Fallon with Diljit Dosanjh (Instagram/diljitdosanjh)

“For me, the highlight of the show was that it was all American audience, at least 90 percent of them. A lot of people were getting exposed to this kind of music for the first time in their life. And the moment Diljit got on to the stage, we saw all of them standing up, dancing and grooving to his music. It was the best experience, so surreal,” says Charles, adding that watching Dosanjh’s perform on two most popular songs — GOAT and Born To Shine — got everyone so excited.

Charles further reveals how Dosanjh and Fallon bonded before the show started. “There was a segment where Diljit got Jimmy to speak a few lines in Punjabi, and it turned out to be so much fun because he actually pretty much nailed the Punjabi words. It was so nice seeing that,” he tells us about the viral segment.

The 31-year-old pianist, who often accompanies Dosanjh on his music tours, including the famous Coachella performance of 2023, calls being on the internationally acclaimed show a matter of great pride. “It’s one of the biggest stages that we can get on because there has been no other Indian singer that we have heard of, on the Jimmy Fallon show. So, it’s nothing but a proud moment for all of us,” says Charles, a proud member of Diljit’s musical entourage.

Announcing it as the highest point of his career, Charles states that the team worked hard to ensure everything went on smoothly. “Because we were performing on this kind of a televised show for the first time, everyone was quite anxious, and we were taking lots of efforts to ensure that the process is extremely smooth. I think we pulled it off really well,” he continues, “We were totally calmed when we saw how supportive and encouraging the audience was. So, it was a really great experience. Even Jimmy was totally spellbound after the show,” ends Charles, who will accompany Dosanjh on the next leg of his world tour Dil-luminati Tour 2024.

Live Score
