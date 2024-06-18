Diljit Dosanjh introduced as 'biggest Punjabi artist on the planet' by Jimmy Fallon in late night debut, internet reacts

"The biggest Punjabi artist on the planet" — this is how comedian and host Jimmy Fallon introduced Diljit Dosanjh ahead of the latter's much-awaited US late night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Dressed in his signature traditional attire complete with a turban, Diljit took the stage to belt out 2 of his biggest hits, namely Born to Shine and G.O.A.T. The internet has much to say when it comes to one of India's topmost artists proudly taking the country global. Diljit Dosanjh makes his US late night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Internet cannot get enough of Diljit Dosanjh's Jimmy Fallon stint

Many await with baited breath for the complete Diljit Dosanjh X Jimmy Fallon episode to drop. Till then, the multi-faceted entertainer's power-packed performance coupled with some BTS glimpses have become all the rage. An X user commented, "DILJIT DOSANJH IS REALLY ON A WORLD DOMINATION MISSION WHERE HE MAKES EVERYONE SPEAK IN PUNJABI 😭😂" Another added, "We are truly living in #DiljitDosanjh's era", while a third echoed, "Mr. Worldwide in the literal sense".

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Several internet users also commended Diljit for truly and rightfully giving Punjabi pop a global audience. An X user commented, "Tusi Punjabi music di shaan ho". Some other comments under the reams of social media threads read "good job prah" and "We made it!!". Detailing why Diljit is where he is, a comment reflected, "His Voice + Showmanship + Innocence & Humility makes him the GOAT entertainer that he is". Finally, slightly altering Diljit's favourite catchphrase, 'Panjabi aa gaye oye', an internet user commented, “Oh Punjabi chahgye oyee 😍🥳👌🏻”

What is worth noting in how sentimental the Indian audience has gotten over Diljit's massive international strides hints at what the larger impact of his achievements signify. In a behind-the-scenes clip for The Tonight Show, Diljit can be seen teaching Jimmy how to say a few basic Punjabi phrases. Diljit's quest for global domination then is actually cementing India's pop culture contributions in the international spectrum. What this means to his OG fan base in Indi is captured well in some of the comments. One user expressed, "Come to India you will learn a lots of things which are unique in the world. Specially respect and culture". Another added, “So happy for bro @diljitdosanjh his success seems personal for millions of Indians. Keep shining but stay grounded.”

What's your favourite Diljit Dosanjh track?