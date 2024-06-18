Jimmy Fallon teases show with desi Diljit Dosanjh and internet has a new name for him

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’s next guest is Diljit Dosanjh who is a singer of Indian origin. Ahead of the singer’s debut on the talk show, Fallon shared a few behind-the-scenes videos of both of them bonding and embracing each other’s culture. Diljit will be featured for the first time in an episode of The Tonight Show. The singer is the first Indian artist to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The videos of the duo elicited excited reactions from netizens and celebrities alike. Diljit Dosanjh made his US late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and posted fun videos of which showed him exchanging his gloves with the late-night TV show host and teaching him Punjabi phrases like "Punjabi agaye oye (The Punjabi are here)" and "Sat Sri Akal". (Instagram/@fallontonight)

Jimmy Fallon takes masterclass in Punjabi from Diljit Dosanjh



The comic show host shared a video alongside Diljit ahead of the singer’s debut on the show. The video was shared by Fallon on Instagram as well as on the micro-blogging site, X. The video featured Fallon taking classes from the singer of Indian origin in learning his native language, Punjabi. It started with Fallon hugging the Jatt and Juliet star as the reel was titled “Learning how to speak Punjabi with Diljit Dosanjh”.

Diljit started with the first phrase, “Punjabi aa gaye oye,” and asked the comic show host to repeat the phrase after him.

The Lover singer continued, “oye” as Fallon repeated after him. He moved to the next phrase “Sat Sri Akal” which Fallon repeated with utmost ease. This earned him an earnest reaction from the singer as he reacted, “wow”. The video was captioned “Sat Sri Akal”.





In another video shared by the 49-year-old comedian, he can be seen swapping gloves with the Good Newwz star. The duo was seen swapping gloves that matched each other’s outfits. Diljit’s Born To Shine played in the background of the reel as the caption read “Backstage glove swap with @diljitdosanjh!”

Netizens and celebrities reacted to the post shared by Jimmy Fallon

International collaborations bring fun reactions from netizens and Fallon sharing videos with Diljit elicited reactions from celebrities as well. Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote on Fallon’s Instagram post, “It’s the oye for me”, while Indian producer Guneet Monga commented, “Punjabi”.

Fans of the Tonight Show and its next guest wrote, “Why is this interaction so cute?”. A second user of the social media platform wrote, “That wow was “wow”! Love the culture and language exchange. Also, look at that outfit, so on point!” A third user wrote, “Most amazing collaboration ever”. Another user wrote, “Unreal!!!!” while another user wrote, “OMG So wholesome”. Another user gave Fallon a new name as they commented, “Jimminder fallonpreet”.

