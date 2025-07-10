Prince William saw through Meghan Markle's ‘plan’ of marrying Harry? Royal expert's explosive claim

A royal biographer has claimed that Prince William saw right through Meghan Markle’s “plan” of marrying Prince Harry and becoming part of the royal family. William is believed to have understood this after the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin and closest confidante, Lady Elizabeth Anson, revealed that the monarch was apprehensive about Meghan’s intentions. William saw through Meghan's ‘plan’ of marrying Harry, royal expert claims (princeandprincessofwales/Instagram, Angela Weiss / AFP)

Royal biographer and commentator Phil Dampier said William was skeptical about Meghan marrying into the royal family. “I think, unfortunately, that confirms what I’ve been saying or thought for the last few years that, sadly, Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the royal family,” Dampier told the Sun, referencing Anson’s comments.

“She saw as a steppingstone getting married to Harry to new fame and fortune. And I think that’s what initially Prince William was concerned about,” Dampier added. “That’s why they fell out. And now we are where we are. But to have this confirmed by somebody so close to the Queen is really dynamite.”

Dampier said that the information had come “right from the horse’s mouth” and was “very, very telling.” He added that Anson’s comments were to be trusted. Anson died in 2020, aged 79.

‘Where things went wrong was clearly the cultural clash’

Royal broadcaster Esther Krakue agreed with Dampier’s comments, saying there was a strong “thread of commonality” about Meghan at the time. She also said that King Charles is aware of the fact that his son, Harry, is “totally whipped” by his wife.

“We know that King Charles said something about him being whipped,” Krakue said. “We keep hearing things consistently coming out from courtiers and people that are close to the royal family.”

Krakue said that the late Queen’s opinion of Meghan was initially positive, but that it later changed. “The Queen’s opinion of Meghan evolved, and it’s much like how the country’s opinion evolved,” she said. “And much like the public, I think the Queen thought Meghan was a breath of fresh air. Very intelligent, very well-spoken, obviously from her acting background.”

“And she worked, she welcomed her,” Krakue added. “I think, like much of the country with open arms, I think where things went wrong was clearly the cultural clash.”