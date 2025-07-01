Remembering Princess Diana as Prince William is set to celebrate his mom's 64th birthday

With Prince William getting ready to celebrate what would have been his mother, Princess Diana's 64th birthday on 1 July, the world once again focuses its attention on the most beloved Royal of all time. On July 1, Prince William honors Princess Diana's legacy on her 64th birthday.(AP )

Princess Diana would have turned 64 this year, and though she passed away tragically in 1997, her legacy as the ‘People’s Princess’ remains powerful. In the same year, she was all over the news walking across a live landmine field in Angola. Diana was changing the image of what royalty could be, even in her last year.

Her last birthday, on 1 July 1997, was a quiet affair, just a month before her death. Divorced from Prince Charles, Diana was in the midst of rebuilding her life. She attended a charity gala at London’s Tate Gallery wearing a dazzling black beaded gown gifted by designer Jacques Azagury and received more than 90 bouquets of flowers.

ALSO READ| Prince William to celebrate Princess Diana’s birthday today with special plans

Throughout her life, Princess Diana was known for moments that made headlines

In 1995, she gave a now-famous BBC Panorama interview, breaking royal protocol to share her personal struggles, the same aura Prince Harry later absorbed.

Just a year earlier, she stunned the world in “the Revenge Dress,” a daring black number worn the same night Prince Charles publicly admitted to infidelity.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking image of her time as a royal remains the shot of her sitting alone at the Taj Mahal in India, a symbol of love, while then Prince Charles conducted royal duties elsewhere. When asked about his wife, he simply replied: “Work it out for yourself.”

ALSO READ| Prince William cuts ties with woman who offered $27,000 meetings with him

Prince William poised to follow his mom's path

On July 1, Prince William will meet with representatives from the six UK regions involved in Homewards’ pilot efforts: Sheffield, Newport in South Wales, Aberdeen in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, and Lambeth in London for the non-profit, the Homewards Initiative, which aims to eliminate homelessness across the UK by 2028..

“Your experiences are what makes Homewards unique and powerful. We can harness our collective capabilities, expertise, and resources towards this common cause. I am immensely proud to say that your collective effort has already allowed us to achieve lasting impact,” Prince of Wales shared in an open letter.

“I am confident we can lead and inspire understanding, empathy, and optimism that homelessness can be ended,” he added. “Focus is also important, and you have identified the groups particularly at risk of homelessness in your locations to drive solutions that show it is possible to prevent their homelessness.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry has chalked out a plan to return to the Royal fold, insiders say it's ‘never happening’

“While visiting the six locations, I have been inspired by the motivation, creativity, and expertise that is embodied in each location and the tangible difference you are making for some of society’s most vulnerable,” William wrote.