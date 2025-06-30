Millionaire donor tried to sell private meetings with Prince William for $27,000: report

Prince William has cut ties with a donor to his charities after it was revealed that she tried to sell private meetings with the British royal for 20,000 pounds (more than $27,000). Minerva Mondejar Steiner, a millionaire art gallery curator who sponsored William's annual polo fundraiser, sent out ‘cash for access’ invites to ultra-wealthy patrons, promising a meeting with the future king in exchange for cash. Britain's Prince William offered up for $27,000 in 'cash for access' scandal.(REUTERS)

According to a report in The Sunday Times, Steiner was an official sponsor of William’s annual charitable polo event and offered access to the prince at the polo match.

She also offered “VVIP tickets” and “access to royalty” to advertisers willing to shell out 50,000 pounds for a feature in a magazine that would be handed out at the event.

What is the polo event at the centre of this row?

The Royal Charity Polo Cup, an exclusive, invitation-only event held in Windsor, is set to return next month. Over the past 15 years, the event has helped raise more than 13 million pounds for charitable causes supported by the prince, who regularly takes part in the match.

At this match, millionaire donors can watch the Prince of Wales play polo and are expected to donate generously to causes close to him.

What did Minerva Mondejar Steiner offer?

Minerva Mondejar Steiner, a 45-year-old Filipina-Swiss millionaire, offered a private meeting with Prince William to people willing to donate to her own philanthropic organisation.

In her email sent to “wealthy individuals belonging to a luxury concierge service”, she wrote: “As a patron of the Mondejar Foundation, you are invited to support their philanthropic work through a charitable donation, in return for which you will be welcomed to this prestigious occasion.

“Patron contributions: £6,000 — admission for one patron. £20,000 — includes full access plus a private audience with Prince William and Princess Catherine.

“The attached invitation is for your eyes only and not to be shared publicly or on social media,” the email said, according to The Sunday Times.