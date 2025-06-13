Who was Sunjay Kapur? Prince William's polo friend dies at 53 after a bee sting

Sunjay Kapur, a well-known face in the UK polo scene and a close friend of Prince William, died on June 12 after an unexpected incident during a polo match in England. The 53-year-old was reportedly stung by a bee inside his mouth, which possibly led to a fatal heart attack, per The Mirror. Sunjay Kapur died after a heart attack on Thursday in London.

Who was Sunjay Kapur?

Sunjay Kapur was not just a businessman. He was a well-known figure in elite social circles and regularly appeared at polo events with Prince William and other royals.

His passion for the sport made him a familiar face at many royal-adjacent gatherings. Outside the polo field, Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a major global player in the auto industry, especially in the electric vehicle space.

Sunjay Kapur’s chilling final post goes viral

Hours before his sudden death, Sunjay Kapur shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his condolences for the victims of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

He wrote, “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”

When Sunjay Kapur's personal life made headlines

Sunjay Kapur’s personal life often made headlines, especially due to his high-profile relationships. He was married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016. They share two children: daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2014, they filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2016. In 2017, he got married to actress Priya Sachdev. They have a son, named Azarias.

