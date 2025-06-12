King Charles says he's ‘desperately shocked’ by Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

King Charles and Queen Camilla are left “desperately shocked” by the horrific Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Their official statement shared by The Royal Family's X account reads: File photo of King Charles(AFP)

“My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning. Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones. I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time.”

Follow Ahmedabad Air India plane crash live updates here

Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashes near Ahmedabad Airport

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed near Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday. The ill-fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was due to land at London Gatwick Airport. However, it crashed in a fireball just minutes after takeoff. Among those onboard were 169 Indians, including former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian.

“There appears to be no survivor in the crash,” city police commissioner GS Malik told AP, adding, “Since the plane has fallen on an area which was residential and had some offices, there are more casualties as well.” Over 100 bodies have been brought to a local hospital in the city so far.

In addition to the British monarch, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his “thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also addressed the tragedy in a statement shared on X that reads:

“Devastated to learn of the crash of a London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad, carrying 242 passengers — including one Canadian. My thoughts are with the loved ones of everyone on board.”