Canadian PM Mark Carney explains why PM Modi was invited to G7 Summit despite Nijjar tensions

Responding to the media query as to why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to the G7 Summit despite tensions over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said India is central to several supply chains. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that he extended the invitation to Modi after consulting with other G7 member countries. (AP)

PM Modi accepted Carney's invitation to attend the G7 Summit during a phone call on Friday.

Carney said that he extended the invitation to Modi after consulting with other G7 member countries. Canada is set to host the G7 Summit in Alberta province from June 15 to 17, as the current chair of the group.

His remarks came after political opponents in Canada criticised him for inviting PM Modi amid an ongoing probe into alleged Indian links to the 2023 killing of a Khalistani separatist.

"There are certain countries that should be at the table for those discussions," Carney said on Friday, responding to a question on why PM Modi was invited despite the allegations in the Nijjar case.

"India is the fifth largest economy in the world, effectively the most populous country in the world. (It is) central to a number of those supply chains; (it is) at the heart of a number of those supply chains, so it makes sense," he reiterated.

'India's presence is essential'

Mark Carney said on Friday (local time) that G7 countries will address key topics such as security and energy at their upcoming summit, and stressed “India’s presence is essential”.

"Let's put the two aspects in context—first is, we are in the role—Canada's in the role of the G7 chair and those discussions as agreed with our G7 colleagues, include important discussions on energy, security, on digital future, critical minerals amongst others and partnerships actually in building infrastructure in the emerging and developing world," he said.

In response to the invitation, PM Modi said, “Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit.”

What did Carney say about the Nijjar killing?

Responding to a direct question on the 2023 killing of pro-Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Mark Carney told reporters it would not be appropriate for him to comment, as the legal proceedings in the case are still ongoing.

Carney said the upcoming G7 Summit would focus on several crucial topics, including energy security, the digital future, critical minerals, and partnerships for infrastructure development in emerging and developing nations.

Without offering details, Carney mentioned that India and Canada had agreed to continue their dialogue on law enforcement matters.

"Bilaterally, we have now agreed importantly to continue law enforcement dialogue. There has been some progress on that...recognises issues of accountability," he said.

Meanwhile, Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) criticised Carney for inviting PM Modi to the summit. "This decision is profoundly troubling," the party said.

Relations between India and Canada hit a low point after then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in 2023 that India may have been linked to Nijjar’s killing.

In response to the allegation, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats in October 2023, after Ottawa attempted to associate them with the case. Canada saw a reciprocal expulsion of its diplomats from New Delhi.

However, Carney's victory in the April parliamentary elections sparked hopes for a possible reset in bilateral ties.

Over the past few months, security agencies from both countries have resumed communication, and both sides are reportedly considering the appointment of new high commissioners.

India, in the past, had accused Trudeau’s government of permitting pro-Khalistani groups to operate freely on Canadian soil.

Following Trudeau’s departure, New Delhi expressed hope for improved relations, saying it aimed to rebuild ties with Canada based on "mutual trust and sensitivity."

(With PTI inputs)