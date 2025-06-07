Modi’s G7 invite by Canada welcomed by industry

Toronto: Canadian industry groups and proponents of a reset in the relationship between Ottawa and New Delhi have welcomed the invitation extended by Prime Minister Mark Carney to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to attend the G7 leaders’ summit in Alberta this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as he delivers a message for the ‘International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2025’. (PTI)

The summit will be held from June 15-17 in Kananaskis, a resort in the province of Alberta. Carney called Modi on Friday to invite him to the global meet which is being chaired by Canada this year.

Among those welcoming the invitation was Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada. He said, “Suffice to say we’re pleased to see the invitation having been sent and accepted. Clear opportunity for a bilateral reset and a framework for next steps as discussions continue in coming months.”

“On the global front, it’s important that democracies work in concert at a challenging and uncertain time like this,” Hyder added.

That sentiment was echoed by Victor Thomas, president and CEO of the Canada-India Business Council, as he said, “At a time of global uncertainty, it is more important than ever for government leaders to engage directly and constructively.

Having Prime Minister Modi back in Canada, and India welcomed to participate at the G7 signals a powerful commitment to shared interests.”

Vina Nadjibulla, vice-president Research and Strategy with the Asia-Pacific Foundation of Canada said inviting Modi was “not a concession, but a strategic necessity” for “Canada’s own interests, for the credibility of the G7 and for a rules-based order now strained by Moscow, Beijing and Washington.”

“With diplomatic finesse and long-term vision, Canada can both defend its values and strengthen ties with India. A G7 invitation should be only the first step in that process,” she felt.

Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) said the visit “will mark a historic milestone in growing & strengthening Indo-Canadian ties”.

Pro-Khalistan elements have opposed the visit, with the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) calling for protests at or near the venue.

World Sikh Organisation (WSO) described the invitation as a “betrayal.”