Indo-Canadian politician under fire for posts on Nijjar’s killing and Trudeau

Toronto: An Indo-Canadian candidate running in the Ontario provincial election has attracted negative attention as offensive social media posts attributed to him have come to light. Screenshot from the campaign website of Liberal Party candidate Viresh Bansal (vireshbansal.ca)

These posts related to the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023, and a homophobic slur against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Viresh Bansal, the Liberal Party candidate from the riding of Oshawa, apparently made these comments in 2023, though his X and Facebook accounts now appear to have been sanitised.

The first, a response to New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh accusing India of involvement in Nijjar’s killing, said, “You can thank India for cleaning trash people.”

It added, “Ask your gay friend @JustinTrudeau to do the same.”

Singh’s post came on September 18, 2023, after Trudeau’s statement in the House of Commons that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and Nijjar’s murder.

In a reply to a post from Conservative Party MP Tim Uppal, a handle believed to be that belonging to Bansal, said, “It’s Indian internal matter. You better take care of your own. Dekhi kitten tere naal vi kutt khanni na hoje (be careful or something may happen to you).”

Uppal’s post on March 18, 2023, had referred to actions taken in India against the movement of Amritpal Singh, leader of Waris Punjab De, which subsequently led to his arrest and incarceration.

The emergence of these posts has led to demands for Bansal’s candidature to be cancelled by the provincial Liberal Party.

The race in the riding (as constituencies are called in Canada) is primarily between sitting member of the provincial parliament or MPP Jennifer French of the NDP, and the ruling Progressive Conservative Party’s Jerry Ouellette.

The ruling Conservatives have called snap elections, which will be held on February 27. They are expected to comfortably retain power with recent polling showing them leading the Liberals by a dozen points or more.