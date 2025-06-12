'Devastating scenes': UK PM Keir Starmer as Air India plane with 53 Britons crashes in Ahmedabad

Reacting to the crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad of an Air India plane that was bound for UK's London, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a post on X that he is being kept updated as the situation develops and termed the tragedy ‘devastating’. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (AP)

He extended condolences to the families of those involved in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

"The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," UK PM Keir Starmer wrote on X.

The Air India plane, going from Ahmedabad to Gatwick in London, crashed in a locality in Amedabad shortly after it took off on Thursday afternoon.

The flight, AI171, was carrying 242 people, including 52 British nationals, according to Air India.

A ‘Mayday’ distress call was given by the pilots of the Air India flight AI171, DGCA confirmed

A "Mayday" call is recognised globally as a life-threatening emergency alert made via radio communication.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that a "Mayday" distress call was issued by the flight shortly after it took off and minutes before it crashed into a locality – Meghaninagar.

Air India said that of the 242 passengers and crew members on board, 169 were Indian nationals and 53 were British nationals. There were also seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad.