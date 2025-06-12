Ahmedabad plane crash live updates: 50 British nationals on board Air India flight; Modi takes stock crash
Ahmedabad plane crash live: An Air India flight carrying 242 passengers crashed on Thursday, five minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport. PM Modi has taken stock of the situation and ordered immediate rescue and relief operations near the plane crash site.
Ahmedabad plane crash live updates: An Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed after takeoff in Gujarat's Ahmedabad airport. Visuals of the plane crash circulated on social media show plumes of dark smoke in the sky. As per an Air India statement the flight was taking off from Ahmedabad to Gatwick at the time of the crash. Among the 242 passengers, 12 members were from the cabin crew. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is also suspected to be on board the Air India plane to London. ...Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation and Civil Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu is rushing to Ahmedabad to assess the situation.
Ahmedabad plane crash LIVE: Boeing shares fell to 7.8% to $197.3 in premarket trading on Thursday, reports Reuters, This fall in shares comes after an Air India aircraft with 242 passengers crashed five minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport.
Ahmedabad plane crash LIVE news: As per Reuters, the Air India plane which crashed on Thursday had 169 Indian, 53 British, 1 Canadian AND 7 Portuguese passengers on board.
Ahmedabad plane crash LIVE: As per officials, the Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed in a residential area, five minutes after its takeoff from Ahmedabad airport.
"Ahmedabad to London (Gatwick) airport, had crashed into a residential area (Meghani nagar) take off at 1:38 PM crashed 5 minutes after take off," officials said.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her condolences after an Air India plane carrying 242 people crashed near Ahmedabad airport.
“Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today. It is a most sad news for all of us, even while we anxiously wait for survivors details and pray for survival of all. The crash during take- off of the London- bound plane has shaken and saddened me at my core. While we do not know exact figures, media reports indicate that there were 242 passengers in the plane. I am praying to God at this moment,” she wrote on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu after an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad.
The civil aviation minister is rushing to Ahmedabad to “oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground. The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation. All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway,” said the official statement issued by office of HMCA
Ahmedabad plane crash LIVE: IndiGO airlines has expressed its condolences after an Air India passenger plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport.
“We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at Ahmedabad airport. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, and their families. We stand united in spirit with Air India in this very difficult time,” read the official statement issued by the fellow airline group.
Taking to X, TATA group has shared the official statement made by N Chandrashekan regarding the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.
“With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted,” he said.
“Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information,” the chairman added further.
Air India plane crash LIVE: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered rescue and relief operations after an Air India plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.
"I am deeply saddened by the accident of the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to take immediate rescue and relief operations in the accident and to make arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing. I have also instructed to arrange a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all the treatment arrangements in the hospital on priority. The Honorable Union Home Minister Shri Amitbhai Shah has also spoken to me and assured full support of the NDRF teams and the Central Government for the rescue and relief operations in this plane crash," he wrote on X.
Air India Crash live: As per a statement from aviation officials, the ATC stated that the Air India plane aircraft departed from Ahmadabad at 1339 IST from runway 23.
“It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC,” said officials.
The plane crashed outside the airport five minutes after takeoff.
Ahmedabad plane crash: Union Civil Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu stated he was "deeply shocked" after the news of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.
"Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action," he said on X.
"Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," he added.
Air India plane crash update: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani is suspected to be onboard the Air India plane that crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, reports TV9. An official confirmation is awaited.
Moments after an Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed, videos showing thick smoke in the air circulated on social media. Residents living near the Ahmedabad airport area captured the visuals of the plane crash.
As per initial statements, the flight en-route to Gatwick crashed five minutes after it took off.
Air India plane crash: As per an official statement from Air India, the plane was en-route from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick at the time of the crash.
The plane took off at 1:38 PM and crashed near the airport five minutes after takeoff.
Ahmedabad Airport has been shut down after an Air India passenger plane crashed on Thursday.
As per a report by ANI, at least 242 passengers were on board the plane. An official statement is awaited
An Air India passenger plane crashed shortly after taking off at Ahmedabad Airport. As per reports, at least 242 passengers were on board.