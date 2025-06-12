Death all around, but he survived: Surviving passenger walks after jumping from crashed Ahmedabad plane | Watch

A passenger miraculously survived the Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, an incident in which dozens are feared dead and no other known reports of survivors have come in as yet. The survivor in Ahmedabad plane crash has been identified as Ramesh Vishwaskumar Bucharvada.(X/@RT_com)

The survivor in Ahmedabad plane crash, identified as Ramesh Vishwaskumar Bucharvada, reportedly jumped from the aircraft at the last moment.

In one of the many videos of the Ahmedabad plane crash doing the rounds on social media, the injured surviving passenger was seen walking after rescuing himself from the mishap.

The passenger was assigned to seat 11A, near the emergency exit.

The 40-year old survivor was admitted to Civil Hospital, Asarwa in Ahmedabad. “Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” Vishwash, who received “impact injuries” on his chest, eyes and feet, told HT.

Vishwash is a British national and was in India for a few days to visit his family. He was returning to the UK along with his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh (45), whose condition was unknown at the time of this report.

Vishwash, who still had his boarding pass, told HT, “When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital.”

The Boeing 787 aircraft, en route to London's Gatwick, took off from runway 23 at 1:39 pm with 242 individuals on board, including two pilots, 10 cabin crew members, and 230 passengers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that a "Mayday" distress call was issued by the flight shortly after it took off and minutes before it crashed into a locality – Meghaninagar.

A video captured the horrifying moment the aircraft crashed into a residential area. Eyewitness visuals showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky near the airport.

As per the DGCA statement, the ill-fated Air India aircraft failed to receive a response from Air Traffic Control following the distress signal.

While there was no official confirmation on the number of casualties, Ahmedabad police chief GS Malik told Reuters that 204 bodies had been recovered from the crash site.