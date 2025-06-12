Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani dies in Air India plane crash

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was among those killed in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani during an interview in Gandhinagar..(PTI)

"Our leader and former Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, was going (to London) to meet his family. He is also a victim inf this incident. May his soul rest in peace. This is a big loss for the BJP," Union minister and Gujarat BJP president CR Patil told media.

Earlier, aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu had confirmed that Rupani was onboard the flight.

"Very sad to know that Vijay Rupani ji was also there, other nationals, and children were also there. Each and every life is precious. It's an incident which has shaken the nation," the minister said while talking to reporters. Follow LIVE updates here.

The London-bound Air India plane, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad minutes after takeoff from the airport.

Air India said that of the total passengers onboard, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. Two pilots and ten cabin crew members were onboard.

The plane took off at 1:39pm and made a “Mayday” call just minutes later, signalling an emergency. It did not respond thereafter. A portion of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner hit the BJ Medical College hostel, where scores of students were having lunch at the mess.

“Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off,” the airline wrote in a post on X.

“The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information,” it added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the plane crash, saying the accident is "heartbreaking beyond words".

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," he wrote on X.