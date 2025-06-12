Moments leading up to Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad: A blow-by-blow account

A London-bound Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner aircraft operated by Air India crashed shortly after taking off in Ahmedabad, in what stands to be the worst accident involving the US planemaker’s most advanced widebody airliner. Emergency personnel and other people gather near damaged property at the site where an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

Flight AI171 was carrying 242 passengers and crew. Video footage shared on social media showed a giant plume of smoke engulfing the crash site, with no reports of survivors.

The aircraft entered a slow descent shortly after taking off, with its landing gear still extended before exploding into a huge fireball upon impact. The crash took place in a residential area, which could mean a higher death toll. The twin-engine plane had reached an altitude of 625 feet or 190.5 metres at a speed of 174 knots, according to data from Flightradar24.

Here are moments leading up to the crash:

At 13:30pm: The Air India aircraft was recorded on the ground (0 knots)

At 13:34pm: The Air Indian plane remained at ground level, speed increasing (10 knots)

At 13:38pm: A sudden climb to 625 feet and 174 knots. The signal was then lost.

(Using data sourced from Flight Radar, HT.com has put together a detailed timeline of the Air India flight’s takeoff).

Here's what we know so far about Air India plane crash:

Where did the crash occur?

The Air India plane went down shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad airport, crashing in a residential zone located within the campus of a local medical college.

Dramatic visuals emerged on social media showed massive plumes of black smoke rising near the Ahmedabad airport. Verified images published by different news agencies showed firefighters battling flames around the plane’s wreckage, which was surrounded by damaged residential buildings.

Who was on board?

Air India stated that there were 242 people on the flight, including both passengers and crew. Among them were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian.

What caused the crash?

The exact cause of the crash of the plane remains unknown at this time. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether mechanical failure, human error, or other factors led to the accident.

What do we know about Boeing Dreamliner involved?

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, according to Air India. Until now, no Dreamliner had ever been completely destroyed or involved in a fatal crash, making this incident potentially the first hull loss for the model.

In a statement, Boeing acknowledged initial reports and said it was working to gather more details.

Any casualties?

Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik told news agency AFP that no survivors were expected, warning of more deaths where the jet smashed down.

"There appears to be no survivor in the crash," AFP quoted him as saying. “And since the airplane has fallen on an area which was residential and had some offices, there are more casualties as well,” the top cop added.

He did not give further details of those killed on the ground.