Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who were Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and Clive Kundar, pilots of flight that crashed

ByHT News Desk
Jun 12, 2025 04:36 PM IST

The flight – AI171 – was heading to London's Gatwick from Ahmedabad and was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board.

An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers onboard crashed near the Meghaninagar area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. More than 100 people are feared dead.

Firefighters work to put out a fire at the site where an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2025(Reuters)
Firefighters work to put out a fire at the site where an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2025(Reuters)

Air India said that the flight – AI171 – was heading to London's Gatwick from Ahmedabad and was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Follow LIVE updates.

The aircraft departed from Ahmedabad airport at 1:39pm from runway 23 and moments later, gave a MAYDAY call to the air traffic controllers, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Who were the two pilots?
 

According to officials, the aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal had 8,200 hours of flying experience. The co-pilot had 1,100 hours of flying experience.

What Air India said about the plane crash?

 

Air India said that of the total passengers onboard, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. Two pilots and ten cabin crew members were onboard.

Also Read | 

“Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off,” the airlines wrote in a post on X. 

“The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals,” it added.

“The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.”

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Who were Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and Clive Kundar, pilots of flight that crashed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On