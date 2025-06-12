Ahmedabad plane crash: At least 120 casualties feared as Air India aircraft crashes in locality, sources say

More than 100 casualties are feared after the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight crashed into a residential area in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday, according to sources. Remains of an Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12.(@CISFHQrs)

The Air India Ahmedabad-Gatwick flight was carrying 242 people, including several crew members. It crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon. Follow Ahmedabad plane crash news live updates

Air India said there were 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian on board the plane that crashed neared the Ahmedabad airport.

A ‘Mayday’ distress call was given by the pilots of the Air India flight AI171, bound for London, that crashed shortly after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday.

A "Mayday" call is recognised globally as a life-threatening emergency alert made via radio communication. Follow Ahmedabad plane crash live updates

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that a "Mayday" distress call was issued by the flight shortly after it took off and minutes before it crashed into a locality – Meghaninagar.

According to air traffic control at Ahmedabad airport, the aircraft departed at 1.39 pm (0809 GMT) from runway 23. It gave a "Mayday" call, signalling an emergency, but thereafter there was no response from the aircraft.

Flightradar24, which tracks air traffic in real time, also said that it received the last signal from the aircraft seconds after it took off.

The Boeing 787 aircraft, en route to London Gatwick, took off from runway 23 at 1:39 pm with 242 individuals on board, including two pilots, 10 cabin crew members, and 230 passengers.

As per the DGCA statement, the ill-fated Air India aircraft failed to receive a response from Air Traffic Control following the distress signal.

While there has been no official confirmation yet on the number of casualties, a video captured the horrifying moment the aircraft crashed into a residential area. Eyewitness visuals showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky near the airport.

Later, a video surfaced, showing a part of the crashed Air India aircraft atop a building.