Air India plane, with 242 on board, crashes 5 mins after takeoff from Ahmedabad: What we know so far
The air India flight took off at 1:38 pm and went down shortly after departure, officials confirmed.
An Air India flight bound for London’s Gatwick airport with 242 passengers onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.
“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest,” Air India said in a statement on ‘X’.
According to officials, the Boeing B787 aircraft took off at 1:38 pm and crashed within five minutes near the Meghaninagar area, close to the Ahmedabad airport.
"This is a developing situation. The flight took off at 1:38 pm and went down shortly after departure," Kidwai confirmed.
Air India plane crash: What we know so far
- The Ahmedabad airport has been temporarily shut down. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. Emergency services, including fire brigades and ambulances, were rushed to the crash site.
- Initial visuals shared by news agency PTI showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky from what appeared to be near the airport perimeter, indicating a significant fire post-impact.
- The flight was operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, scheduled to fly from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, London. As of now, details regarding the number of passengers on board, casualties, or survivors have not been officially confirmed.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday personally spoke to Civil aviation minister Rammohan Naidu to take stock of the situation following the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad.
- According to a statement from the Office of the minister of civil aviation (HMCA), the Prime Minister was briefed by the minister, who informed him that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to directly monitor the rescue and relief operations.
- Union home minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, the state’s home minister, and the Ahmedabad police commissioner, assuring full support from the Central government for rescue and relief efforts.
- Chief minister Bhupendra Patel said he has directed officials to urgently launch rescue and relief operations and to arrange medical treatment for the injured on a priority basis. He emphasized that efforts must be taken up on a war footing to manage the situation effectively.
- Bhupendra Patel further said, “I have also instructed to arrange a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all the treatment arrangements in the hospital are given priority.”
- This is the first recorded crash of a Boeing 787 aircraft, according to the Aviation Safety Network database cited by the Associated Press.