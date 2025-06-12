Air India plane, with 242 on board, crashes 5 mins after takeoff from Ahmedabad: What we know so far

An Air India flight bound for London’s Gatwick airport with 242 passengers onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. Ahmedabad: Smoke billows after a plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025(PTI)

“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest,” Air India said in a statement on ‘X’.

According to officials, the Boeing B787 aircraft took off at 1:38 pm and crashed within five minutes near the Meghaninagar area, close to the Ahmedabad airport.

"This is a developing situation. The flight took off at 1:38 pm and went down shortly after departure," Kidwai confirmed.

Air India plane crash: What we know so far