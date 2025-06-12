Ahmedabad plane crash: Chilling video show thick black smoke rising from Air India accident site

An Air India plane with 242 people onboard has crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. Following the incident, people started posting videos of black smoke rising towards the sky, claiming they were from the site of the flight accident. Thick black smoke at Ahmedabad plane crash site. (Screengrab)

According to PTI, the plane crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport. Fire officer Jayesh Khadia told the outlet that fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the aircraft caught fire following its crash.

"A plane crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the airport. It is not yet clear what type of plane it was," Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik told the outlet.

The flight took off at 1:38 pm, according to the Director General of Civil Aviation Faiz Ahmed Kidwai and crashed within five minutes.

“Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from (Ahmedabad to Gatwick) has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar,” ANI reported, citing a quote from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Air India on X:

Addressing the incident, the airline shared a post on its official X handle. “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle,” the airline wrote.

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran on X:

“With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event,” the chairman stated.

“At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted,” he added.

(This is developing story. Please check back for updates)