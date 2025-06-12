'My son jumped': Woman recalls narrow escape from hostel building after Air India crash

After the wreckage of Air India flight AI-171 landed on top of a doctor's hostel in Ahmedabad, a woman revealed that her son had to jump from the second floor to save his life. Ramilaben told ANI that her son narrowly escaped as the plane's fuselage landed on his hostel building(X/@ANI)

The Air India flight, bound for London, crashed on Thursday afternoon just minutes after taking off at 1:38 pm from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

A video shared by news agency PTI shows a large crowd gathered near the crash site as the crashed plane's fuselage and wheels stuck out of a building of the intern doctors' hostel at BJ Medical College, according to sources.

"My son had gone to the hostel during lunch break, and the plane crashed there. My son is safe, and I have spoken to him. He jumped from the second floor, so he suffered some injuries," Ramilaben told ANI outside a hospital in Ahmedabad.

Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, crashed into a residential area in Meghani Nagar just five minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The flight had departed at 1.38 pm.

According to Air India, the flight was carrying 242 people, including passengers and crew members. Of these, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were British nationals, one was a Canadian national, and seven were Portuguese nationals.

So far, 120 people are feared dead in the devastating crash, sources said.

An eyewitness described the terrifying scene on the ground, recounting the chaos and destruction in the aftermath.

“I was at home when we heard a massive sound. When we went out to see what had happened, there was a layer of thick smoke in the air,” the eyewitness told PTI. “When we came here, dead bodies and debris from the crashed aircraft were scattered all over.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the crash has left him “stunned and saddened" and he currently taking stock of the situation.

