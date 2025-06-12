Distraught families wait in anguish at Ahmedabad hospital after Air India crash

Families of passengers on board the London-bound Air India flight that crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport have gathered outside Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The flight was carrying 242 people, including 10 cabin crew members and two pilots. Families waiting outside the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad following the horror crash of an Air India plane. (X/@ANI)

Bhawna Patel, while talking to ANI, said that her sister boarded the plane to go to London. "My sister was going to London. She had her flight around 1.10 pm, but the flight crashed," she said.

After hearing about the crash, Poonam Patel arrived at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. "My sister-in-law was going to London. Within an hour, I got news that the plane had crashed. So I have come here," he said. He added that he has no idea if his relative is inside the hospital or not.

"The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information,” the airline said in a post on X, adding, “Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident.”