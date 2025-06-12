Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Distraught families wait in anguish at Ahmedabad hospital after Air India crash

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 12, 2025 04:19 PM IST

An Air India crash flight crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport.

Families of passengers on board the London-bound Air India flight that crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport have gathered outside Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The flight was carrying 242 people, including 10 cabin crew members and two pilots.

Families waiting outside the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad following the horror crash of an Air India plane. (X/@ANI)
Families waiting outside the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad following the horror crash of an Air India plane. (X/@ANI)

Bhawna Patel, while talking to ANI, said that her sister boarded the plane to go to London. "My sister was going to London. She had her flight around 1.10 pm, but the flight crashed," she said.

After hearing about the crash, Poonam Patel arrived at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. "My sister-in-law was going to London. Within an hour, I got news that the plane had crashed. So I have come here," he said. He added that he has no idea if his relative is inside the hospital or not.

"The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information,” the airline said in a post on X, adding, “Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Distraught families wait in anguish at Ahmedabad hospital after Air India crash
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On