Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran expresses ‘profound sorrow’ on Ahmedabad crash. Full statement

The official X profile of Tata Group has posted a statement from Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran about the horrific crash in Ahmedabad. An Air India flight with 242 people on board went down five minutes after takeoff. Addressing the incident, Chandrasekaran has expressed his “profound sorrow”. Natarajan Chandrasekaran is Chairman of Air India. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)

Here’s the full statement:

“With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information. - N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Air India.”

Air India on Ahmedabad crash:

The airline issued a statement on its official X profile: “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on Air India website and on our X handle.”

The aircraft crashed near the Meghaninagar area in Gujarat on Thursday afternoon. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal, First Officer Clive Kundar, was in command of the plane, which had 242 people on board. In addition to the passengers, two pilots and ten cabin crew members were onboard.