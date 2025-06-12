Air India flight to London crashes moments after take-off in Ahmedabad
Air India said that the flight—AI171—was heading to London's Gatwick from Ahmedabad. There were 242 passengers onboard.
An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers onboard crashed near the Meghaninagar area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.
Visuals shared by news agency PTI showed thick black smoke rising up into the sky from the airport. Follow LIVE updates here.
In a statement, Air India said that the flight—AI171—was heading to London's Gatwick from Ahmedabad. “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025,” Air India said in a statement. “At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on our website and on our X handle.”
Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that he is shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. He is also rushing to the city.
“We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action,” Naidu wrote on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the minister and took stock of the situation. The prime minister has directed the minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately.
Air India plane crash: Here's what we know so far:
- Officials said that the flight took off at 1.38pm and crashed within five minutes.
- There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar.
- Operations at Ahmedabad airport were temporarily suspended after the plane crash.
- Union home minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, the state's home Minister and the police commissioner regarding the plane crash. He has assured them of assistance from the Central government.
- Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said that he has instructed officials to immediately begin rescue and relief operations and make arrangements for the treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing.
- “I have also instructed to arrange a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all the treatment arrangements in the hospital are given priority,” Patel added.
- Unconfirmed reports said that former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani may have been among the passengers of the Air India flight that crashed.
- Soon after the incident, emergency responders reached the site promptly and launched an intensive rescue, evacuation, and firefighting operation.
- "We are acquiring details about the casualties," deputy commissioner of police Kanan Desai said, according to PTI.
- Tata Group, which owns Air India, also extended condolences to the families of those affected. “At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted,” a post on X said.