Air India flight to London crashes moments after take-off in Ahmedabad

An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers onboard crashed near the Meghaninagar area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. The Air India flight—AI171—was heading to London's Gatwick from Ahmedabad.(X)

Visuals shared by news agency PTI showed thick black smoke rising up into the sky from the airport. Follow LIVE updates here.

In a statement, Air India said that the flight—AI171—was heading to London's Gatwick from Ahmedabad. “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025,” Air India said in a statement. “At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on our website and on our X handle.”

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that he is shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. He is also rushing to the city.

Also Read | Chilling video shows thick black smoke rising from Air India accident site

“We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action,” Naidu wrote on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the minister and took stock of the situation. The prime minister has directed the minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately.

Air India plane crash: Here's what we know so far:

