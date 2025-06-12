Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
Horrifying moment Air India plane went down 5 minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 12, 2025 03:07 PM IST

An Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad with 242 people onboard.

A video capturing the exact moment the Air India plane in Ahmedabad crashed has surfaced on social media. According to the Director General of Civil Aviation, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, the plane crashed five minutes after taking off at 1:38 pm. It was heading to London's Gatwick.

Snippets from a viral video that claims to show horrifying Ahmedabad plane crash. (Screengrab (X))
“Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Video captured exact moment Air India's AI -171 passenger aircraft crashed near Meghnaninagar area earlier today,” PTI wrote as it shared a video.

“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025,” Air India said in a statement. The airline added, “At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on our website and on our X handle.”

Thursday, June 12, 2025
