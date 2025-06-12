Moments of terror: Locals run for cover after Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad

An Air India plane carrying 242 people crashed within moments of taking off from Ahmedabad airport. It crashed on top of a building in Ahmedabad, according to visuals shared by news agency PTI. Another video posted by the outlet shows locals on the ground running for cover following the crash. Locals run from fire and smoke from an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. (X/@PTI_News)

“Visuals show people running away moments after the Air India flight AI-171 crashed after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. The Boeing aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport,” PTI wrote.

Several visuals involving the crash have taken over social media. One of the visuals shows the horror moment the plane went down and caught on fire.

Political leaders, Bollywood stars, and entrepreneurs have expressed their sorrow on the horror crash.

PM Modi on Ahmedabad crash:

“The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected,” PM Modi wrote on X.