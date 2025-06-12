Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
Chilling video show debris scattered at Air India crash site in Ahmedabad

ByPriyanshu Priya
Jun 12, 2025 03:20 PM IST

The visuals from the crash site show the debris of the Air India aircraft scattered across the area, as firefighters battle flames and heavy smoke.

An Air India flight headed to London’s Gatwick airport crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, with 242 people onboard, including passengers and crew.

The visuals from the crash site show the debris of the Flight AI 171 scattered across the incident site, as firefighters battle flames and heavy smoke. Several emergency officials and rescue personnel can be seen working at the site to control the blaze and secure the area.

The Boeing 787 aircraft took off at 1:38 pm and crashed within five minutes in the Meghaninagar locality, close to the airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation following the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, after speaking directly with Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu.

Also read | Air India plane, with 242 on board, crashes 5 mins after takeoff from Ahmedabad: What we know so far

According to official sources, the minister informed the Prime Minister that he is travelling to Ahmedabad to personally monitor rescue and relief operations at the crash site.

The Prime Minister has instructed that all necessary assistance be provided without delay, and has asked to be kept continuously updated on developments.

Government officials said that all relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway to manage the aftermath of the crash.

Ahmedabad airport temporarily shut

Following the Air India crash, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad is currently non-operational, with all flight movements temporarily suspended until further notice.

Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight status before heading to the airport. Authorities have urged for public cooperation and patience as emergency teams continue to respond to the ongoing situation.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live on Hindustan Times.
