Over 50 British nationals aboard Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad

More than 50 British nationals were onboard the London-bound Air India flight that crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon shortly after takeoff on Thursday. The Air India flight—AI171—was heading to London's Gatwick from Ahmedabad.(X)

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the flight had 232 passengers and 10 crew members when it went down in a residential area near the airport.

Air India confirmed: “Flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals.”

The airline added: “We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.” It further stated that it is cooperating fully with the authorities investigating the crash.

The UK government has responded to the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, saying it's coordinating with Indian authorities to determine details and assist those affected.

“We are aware of a plane crash in Ahmedabad. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved. British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000,” the UK Government statement said.

Due to the incident, operations at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport have been brought to a halt.

A spokesperson said in a statement: “As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.”

Last moments caught on video

A video clip capturing the final moments of the Air India flight shows the plane rapidly losing altitude before vanishing behind a cluster of residential buildings and erupting in flames.

Thick smoke and fire were seen rising from the crash site, prompting swift deployment of emergency teams to the area.

A civil aviation ministry official confirmed that top investigators from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had reached the crash site. “An AAIB, Director Investigation and Go Team are leaving for Ahmedabad,” the official said.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, who was in Vijayawada when the incident occurred, has reached Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the minister and “took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad.”