Air India plane crashed into student's hostel in Ahmedabad, chilling visuals show debris on building

A part of the Air India plane that crashed within minutes of takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport landed atop a student hostel of a hospital, show visuals. Ahmedabad plane crash(Screengrab/X/@PTI_News)

A video shared by PTI shows a huge crowd gathered near the crash site as part of the crashed plane with a wheel attached sits atop a building. The building is the intern doctors' hostel at BJ Medical College, according to sources.

Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed into a residential area in Meghani Nagar just five minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The flight had departed from the airport at 1.38 pm.

The flight was scheduled to go from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick.

Air India said that the flight was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, out of which, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals.

Those injured are being taken to hospitals, said the airline.

“We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident,” it added.

What UK Embassy said

Reacting to the crash of the Air India flight, which was carrying 53 British nationals, UK's Embassy in India said, “We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”

PM Modi dials aviation minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad.

Naidu informed PM Modi that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground. PM Modi has directed him to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation.

Reacting to the crash, Naidu expressed deep shock and called the crash “devastating”. He assured that he is personally monitoring the situation.

"Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," the minister wrote on X.