Sunjay Kapur cause of death: Did swallowing a bee lead to Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband's demise? Here's what we know

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Jun 13, 2025 01:34 PM IST

Sunjay Kapur died after a heart attack on Thursday in London. The industrialist was married to actor Karisma Kapoor from 2003-16.

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor and Indian automotive industry leader, died in London on Thursday. He was 53. Initial reports claimed that Sunjay succumbed to a heart attack that he suffered while taking part in a polo match. However, later, some reports claimed that the heart attack was caused by a freak accident involving a bee sting.

Sunjay Kapur died after a heart attack on Thursday in London.
Sunjay Kapur died after a heart attack on Thursday in London.

Sunjay Kapur cause of death

News agency ANI quoted business consultant Suhel Seth saying that 'Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England'. HT has not independently verified this claim. His company, Sona Comstar, listed the cause of the death as a heart attack in their statement, but did not divulge more details.

Sunjay Kapur was in the UK for a polo tournament. PTI reported that the Chairman of auto components firm Sona Comstar suffered a heart attack during the match. Sona Comstar said in a statement, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Sunjay J Kapur Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar, following a sudden heart attack in England, UK, on 12th June 2025, at the age of 53."

Sunjay Kapur's life

Sunjay was married thrice and had three children. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996 and lasted four years. He then married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two kids - Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple have one son - Azarias.

Sunjay Kapur's final social media post

Just a few hours before his demise, Sunjay had expressed grief over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which took place on Thursday.

"Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash," Sunjay's last post on X read. Many Twitter users expressed shock in the replies.

